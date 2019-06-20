Hawick Scout group and pipe band welcoming new members

For decades Hawick Scout Group has been offering its members of all ages the chance to build skills and take part in adventure activities in the Borders.

The group are now recruiting younger members to join its Beaver section, for those aged six and over, Cub Scouts for those aged eight and over, and the Hawick Scout Pipe Band

Hawick Scout Pipe Band at the 1514 concert last month.

Hawick Scout Group leader Angela Cumming said: “Scouts believe in bringing people together to enjoy fun, friendship and adventure in a place they can belong. This sense of belonging creates a healthy environment which helps prepare children with skills for life. This includes teamwork, friendship and resilience – skills that have helped Scouts become everything from plumbers and teachers, to adventurers like Bear Grylls and Megan Hine.”

Hawick Scout Group also offers lots of opportunities for adults, too.

“By becoming a volunteer, you will meet new people, feel part of your community and gain more confidence to try new experiences,” Angela added. “There is also the chance to make a valuable difference to children’s lives, get fit and have a lot of fun.”

In addition to recruiting more children to take part in Scout activities and adult volunteers to support them, the group is also seeking children and young people aged eight and over to join the town’s historic Hawick Scout Pipe Band.

Established in 1908, just one year after Robert Baden Powell formed the scouting movement, the pipe band has been at the fore of championing Hawick ever since, playing annually at remembrance parades, common ridings, and community events.

Pipe Major Michael Bruce said: “New members, experienced or complete beginners of both sexes are always welcome. But we’re particularly keen to recruit younger members. The main requirement is determination and steady practice “We encourage teamwork with a focus on fun and friendship.

“The band is very much part of the fabric of Hawick and generates a real sense of pride and achievement in those who represent the town at home, or further afield.”

More information can be found at www.borderscouts.org.uk/hawick or www.hawickscoutpipeband.co.uk