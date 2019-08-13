Hawick put on a show despite rain

Hawick was hit by torrential rain on Saturday, which hit the numbers attending the rugby club’s biggest day of the season.

However, those who did attend were treated to an afternoon of thrilling rugby, in which Jed-Forest continued their domination of the abbreviated game. Here’s a few photos of the fans enjoying their day.

Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Erin Scott, Leah Gibson, John Thorburn, Katie Waugh and Christie Waugh Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Louise, Callie and Eileen Davies Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Claire and Neil Horton, Alex MCloud with Mike Webber Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

View more