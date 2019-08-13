Former club Chairman Ross Cameron with Keelan Solley, Susan McConnell and Sarah Turnbull

Hawick put on a show despite rain

Hawick was hit by torrential rain on Saturday, which hit the numbers attending the rugby club’s biggest day of the season.

However, those who did attend were treated to an afternoon of thrilling rugby, in which Jed-Forest continued their domination of the abbreviated game. Here’s a few photos of the fans enjoying their day.

Erin Scott, Leah Gibson, John Thorburn, Katie Waugh and Christie Waugh
Louise, Callie and Eileen Davies
Claire and Neil Horton, Alex MCloud with Mike Webber
