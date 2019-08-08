Hawick Community Council chairwoman resigns

Hawick Community Council has been hit with a second resignation, with chairwoman Gillian Morgan stepping down for personal reasons.

Speaking to the Southern in February, Mrs Morgan said she had joined the council to make a difference and was looking forward to getting stuck into her new role.

“Hawick is a fantastic place, and within this position on the community council I want to help make it even better,” she said.

But after less than six months at the helm, the 53-year-old cafe manager resigned from the post this week for personal reasons.

She said: “It has been a rollercoaster since we joined the community council.

“There’s a lot to it and I have a lot going on outside of it all at the moment.”

The news comes just days after secretary Pauline Tottman announced her resignation, claiming that her tenure had been blighted by harassment, threats and personal abuse.

The next meeting of the community council, which was due to take place on Monday, August 12, has now been cancelled.

Acting chairman Graham Marshall said yesterday: “Due to constitutional reasons there has been no choice but to cancel the meeting due on Monday.”

He added that there would be a further announcement in due course.