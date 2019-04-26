Hawick charity champion Caroline puts on trolley good show

A Selkirk school assistant has proved herself to be top of the shops after putting on a trolley good show for charity.

Caroline Stillie, 57, of Lilliesleaf, won the chance to take part in a supermarket sweep at Aldi in Hawick in an in-store competition and amassed £520 worth of groceries.

That haul, as well as filling her larder, raised the equivalent amount of money for her nominated charity, Hawick’s Salvation Army food bank, and she’s also giving it some of her goodies.

The mother of two’s five-minute trolley dash at the Commercial Road store was held as part of a nationwide celebration of the 25th anniversary of the German-based chain arriving in Scotland.

Caroline, a school assistant at Knowepark Primary in Selkirk, said: “It was brilliant. It was great fun.

“I had a great time taking part.

“The staff were brilliant.

“I’m delighted with all my shopping, and I’m so glad to have helped raise money for the Salvation Army food bank in Hawick, which I will also donate some of my shopping to. It is such a great cause.”

Janice Cambridge, a volunteer at the Croft Road food bank, was impressed by Caroline’s clean sweep, saying: “The Aldi supermarket sweep has generated an amazing amount of money for our food bank.

“Caroline has even promised to donate some of the food she grabbed on the trolley dash to our charity.

“On behalf of the food bank, I would like to say thank you to both Aldi and Caroline for making this generous donation possible.”

Richard Holloway, Aldi’s regional managing director for Scotland, said: “The Aldi supermarket sweep is now a firm favourite across the country, and this time it was the turn of Caroline to take part.

“During the five-minute sweep at our Commercial Road store, Caroline managed to snap up a whole load of Aldi treats for herself and, what’s more, raise an incredible amount for the Salvation Army food bank in Hawick.”