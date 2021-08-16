Esther Newlands opens the Hammermen's Hall on Saturday. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Hammer time in Selkirk

Selkirk’s Incorporation of Hammermen opened its new hall on Saturday morning.

By Kevin Janiak
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:19 pm
The 2019 Hammermen standard bearer Aaron McColm cast the flag in the Auld Kirk Yard at the grave of Douglas the Brave, who cast it more than 50 times in the 1800s.

The opening of the Hall was carried out by Esther Newlands, the widow of former Hammermen standard bearer, deacon, life member and town provost Jim Newlands who passed away recently, and former Hammermen standard bearer and life member Campbell Bunyan. Provost Keith Miller addressed the company and paid a heartfelt tribute to Mr Newlands.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1. Hammermen's Hall opening

The incorporation's regalia was all on display for visitors at the opening. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Photo: Grant Kinghorn

2. Hammermen's Hall opening

The incorporation's regalia was all on display for visitors at the opening. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Photo: Grant Kinghorn

3. Hammermen's Hall opening

Provost Keith Miller addresses the opening. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

4. Hammermen's Hall opening

Members of the Hammermen look on at the opening. Photo: Grant Kinghorn

Photo: Grant Kinghorn

