Hammer time in Selkirk

The 2019 Hammermen standard bearer Aaron McColm cast the flag in the Auld Kirk Yard at the grave of Douglas the Brave, who cast it more than 50 times in the 1800s.

The opening of the Hall was carried out by Esther Newlands, the widow of former Hammermen standard bearer, deacon, life member and town provost Jim Newlands who passed away recently, and former Hammermen standard bearer and life member Campbell Bunyan. Provost Keith Miller addressed the company and paid a heartfelt tribute to Mr Newlands.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​