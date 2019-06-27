Good sports go for gold at gathering event

One of the most highly-anticipated events in Galashiels Braw Lads’ Gathering week took place on Sunday – the schoolchildren’s sports day.

And, true to form, it was held in fantastic sunshine on the back pitches at Netherdale, with the principals in attendance and cheering on the youngsters put forward by their respective schools.

P7 race winners (final) l-r Molly Turnbull,Georgia Dalgleish and Grace Decoteau

Jan Parker, clerk to the gathering’s schools committee, said: “The sports were well attended, and I’m sure everyone enjoyed the sunshine and the entertainment on offer at Netherdale.”

A five-a-side football tournament was also held, and there were plenty of activities, including target football and pony rides, to keep spectators busy.

The traditional bouquet was presented to the Braw Lass, Nicola Laing, who, as tradition dictates, won the principals’ race, by Olivia Lugton from Tweedbank Primary School, accompanied by Maisie Pringle, Gabriella Guziel, Joshua Hewitt, Gemma Duffie, Maya Quinn, Molly Turnbull and Megan Healey-Smith.

The results were as follows:

P3 girls final

Boys’ P1 – 1, Mark Goodwin (Bal); 2, Grayson Barnett (B); 3, Marcus McKay (St P).

Girls’ P1 – 1, Lottie White (C); 2, Lucy Pegg (Bal); 3, Orlaith Currie (T).

Boys’ P2 – 1, Aaron McLeod (T); 2, Noah Liddle (C); 3, Kai Gibb (Bal).

Girls’ P2 – 1, Zara McCormick (T); 2, Lois Duncan (St P); 3, Isla Woodburn (C).

Concentration is key in the egg and spoon race

Boys’ P3 – 1, Harry Turnbull (St P); 2, Kade Wilson (Bal); 3, Adam Duncan (St P).

Girls’ P3 – 1, Lucy Scott (C); 2, Demi McLaughlin (Bal); 3, Lauren Glen (L).

Boys’ P4 – 1, Aaron Deloteau (C); 2, Robbie Douglas (C); 3, Arik Howitt-Tynkowski (B).

Girls’ P4 – 1, Melisa Matiukaite (L); 2, Anna Kellock (B); 3, Brooke Donaldson (Bal).

The Gala Town Band leads the parade to the Braw Lad/Lass

Boys’ P5 – 1, Kenzie McLaughlin (Bal); 2, Tomasz Dobrowiski (St P); 3, Jack Broatch (L).

Girls’ P5 – 1, Lilli Mundell (C); 2, Darcie Liddle (C); 3, Lia Russell (T).

Boys’ P6 – 1, Lewis Gillie (St P); 2, Hamish Seggie (St P); 3, Max Black (St P).

Girls’ P6 – 1, Isla Train (G); 2, Isabella Zhen (St P); 3, Eryn Kimber (C).

Boys’ P7 – 1, Dima Graham (St P); 2, Luca Rudge (St P); 3, Nathan Hay (B).

Girls’ P7 – 1, Georgia Dalgleish (St P); 2, Molly Turnbull (St P); 3, Grace Deloteau (C).

Boys’ P5 sack race – 1, Leon Howitt-Tynkowski (B); 2, Jay Macrae (G); 3, Ceijay Robinson (C).

Girls’ P5 egg and spoon race – 1, Molly McLaren (St P); 2, Rebecca Scott (Bal); 3, Alyssa McGregor (St M).

Swinton Purves Memorial Shield Relay – 1, St Peter’s (Luca Rudge, Molly Turnbull, Harris McDonald & Georgia Dalgleish); 2, Clovenfords (Grace Deloteau, Ella Mundell, Holly D’Agrosa & Eryn Kimber); 3=, Burgh (Nathan Hay, Lucy Johnston, Kian McGill & Emma McCall) and Glendinning Terrace (Isla Train, Poppy Lunn, Erin Gray & Aiden Falconer).

Potted Sports: 1, Glendinning Terrace; 2, Tweedbank; 3, Clovenfords.

School code – Balmoral (Bal); Burgh (B); Clovenfords ( C); Glendinning (G); Langlee (L); St Peter’s (St P); St Margaret’s (St M); Stow (S); Tweedbank (T).

