Good lord! Biddulph’s Makerstoun treble

Makerstoun folk gathered for the presentation of cups and prizes for the summer garden and on-the-night competitions respectively.

The summer garden results were announced in August.

On-the-night results – five vegetables – 1, Lord Biddulph; 2, George Duncan; 3, Barbara Carter; three blooms in a vase – 1, Lord Biddulph; 2, Barbara Carter; 3, George Duncan; pot plant – 1, George Duncan; 2, Joan Duncan; 3, Kim Bone; flower arrangement – 1, Lord Biddulph; 2, Kim Bone.

Lady Mary Biddulph was given flowers and thanked for her many years of chairing the village hall committee and ensuring local residents have the opportunity to meet socially throughout the year.