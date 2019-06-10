Glendinning play it to win again

Glendinning pupils are celebrating after being declared winners at the annual Borders primary schools chess competition held in Galashiels.

Building on their success at last year’s event, they beat off stiff competition from Earlston to retain their crown. A total of 24 teams representing Balmoral, Burgh, Clovenfords, Denholm, Earlston, Edenside, Glendinning, Gordon, Heriot and Fountainhall, Knowepark, Lilliesleaf, Parkside, Sprouston, St Boswells, St Margaret’s RC, St Mary’s, St Peter’s, Stow, Stirches A, Stirches B, Swinton, Trinity, West Linton and Westruther Primary gathered in the Volunteer Hall to take part. Adjudication was once again in the hands of George Birbeck, with support from Councillor Euan Jardine, Atholl Innes, Sharon Dalziel, Will McConchie, Bob Dawson, Mark Pealy and Councillor Sandy Aitchison. Burgh, Earlston, Stow and Glendinning were the four teams to reach the semi-finals, with Glendinning and Earlston making it through to the final showdown. They were presented with the competition trophy by Craig Pritchett, Scottish Chess International Master.

z The winning Glendinning team are pictured – Aidan Falconer (captain), Kyle Anderson, Frank Rogerson and Shane Ross.