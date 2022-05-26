Getting closer to the big day

With Hawick Common Riding now only two weeks and one day away (Friday, June , the town is fairly buzzing with anticipation of enjoying their special day for the first time since 2019.

Our photographer Bill McBurnie was at hand at both ride-outs to capture the smiles and the fun.

Songs were sung, selfies were taken and autographs signed by the so-called “Big Four”, Right-Hand Man Connor Brunton, Left-Hand Man Gareth Renwick, Cornet Greig Middlemass and Acting Father Alan Brown.

There's more to come in the next few days, with the traditional ride-outs to Mosspaul at noon, this Saturday and Tuesday, and the Chase Night next Thursday, June 2 at 6pm.

1. Cornet Greig Middlemass and his lass Emma Gibson Cornet Greig Middlemass and his lass Emma Gibson on Tuesday evening. Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Hawick Common Riding, Philiphope Bridge (4).jpg Acting Father Alan Brown hails the crowds at the Philiphope rideout. Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. The Big Four singing at the Towerknowe, Connor Brunton, Gareth Renwick, Cornet Greig Middlemass and Acting Father Alan Brown The Big Four singing at the Towerknowe, Connor Brunton, Gareth Renwick, Cornet Greig Middlemass and Acting Father Alan Brown. Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Hawick Common Riding, Philiphope Bridge (3).jpg Hawick Cornet Greig Middlemass leads the rideout to Philiphope on Saturday. Photos: Bill McBurnie.