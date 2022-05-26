Peyton Corrie gets a selfie with Cornet Greig Middlemass after the Priesthaugh ride-out on Tuesday.

Getting closer to the big day

Crowds were out in force on Saturday and Tuesday evening to watch Hawick Cornet Greig Middlemass lead the rideouts to Philiphope Bridge and Priesthaugh.

By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 4:34 pm

With Hawick Common Riding now only two weeks and one day away (Friday, June , the town is fairly buzzing with anticipation of enjoying their special day for the first time since 2019.

Our photographer Bill McBurnie was at hand at both ride-outs to capture the smiles and the fun.

Songs were sung, selfies were taken and autographs signed by the so-called “Big Four”, Right-Hand Man Connor Brunton, Left-Hand Man Gareth Renwick, Cornet Greig Middlemass and Acting Father Alan Brown.

There's more to come in the next few days, with the traditional ride-outs to Mosspaul at noon, this Saturday and Tuesday, and the Chase Night next Thursday, June 2 at 6pm.

1. Cornet Greig Middlemass and his lass Emma Gibson

Cornet Greig Middlemass and his lass Emma Gibson on Tuesday evening.

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Hawick Common Riding, Philiphope Bridge (4).jpg

Acting Father Alan Brown hails the crowds at the Philiphope rideout.

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. The Big Four singing at the Towerknowe, Connor Brunton, Gareth Renwick, Cornet Greig Middlemass and Acting Father Alan Brown

The Big Four singing at the Towerknowe, Connor Brunton, Gareth Renwick, Cornet Greig Middlemass and Acting Father Alan Brown.

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Hawick Common Riding, Philiphope Bridge (3).jpg

Hawick Cornet Greig Middlemass leads the rideout to Philiphope on Saturday. Photos: Bill McBurnie.

Photo: Bill McBurnie

