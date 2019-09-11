George’s trust holds ball in his memory

A charity ball in remembrance of a young Borderer who was killed last year will take place on November 30.

George Crawford, who was 20, died as he was about to start a new term at Harper Adams University in Shropshire last October.

His family has since launched a trust in his name which sets out to help youths in disadvantaged areas, and give a helping hand to young sports people.

And the next event to raise cash for the George Crawford Legacy Trust, the charity ball and auction, will take place at the Border Events Centre at Springwood Park, Kelso.

George’s dad Cameron told us: “It should be an amazing event.

“We were going to hold it at Georgefield Farm, but the people at the Border Events Centre stepped forward and it is a superb venue and difficult to turn down.

“Some tables are still available and tickets cost £80 per head.”

Cameron added: “The trust has now begun donating money to several groups and individuals.

“We have given Stable Life at Ancrum £4,800 for this yea, as well as £1,000 to the pony racing authority.

“We’ve also donated £1,000 each to two of the Borders’ best swimmers – Jedburgh’s Lucy Hope, who is focused on the Olympics next year, and para swimmer Beth Johnston.”

To book a ticket, email cameron@jscestates.co.uk