Gardens’ £5,878 gift will see Peebles charity’s library grow

An incredible £5,878.50 raised for the Peebles Community Talking Books will allow three more audio-books to be produced for adults and children who are blind or partially-sighted.

The sum raised was thanks to Chrissie Reid who donated all proceeds received from entry fees to Portmore Gardens over the summer, and from Scotland’s Gardens Scheme which donated 60% of its entry fees from all visitors who booked to attend Portmore Gardens through them.

Peebles Community Talking Books was nominated to become Portmore Garden’s 2019 Charity of the Year by one of their employees, Ewen Young, who heard of the initiative through local resident Angela Preston, then fundraising manager for sight-loss charity RNIB Scotland.

“If Ewen hadn’t heard me talking about Talking Books, this fantastically-generous move by Portmore Gardens might not have happened,” said Angela.

She added: “It’s yet one more in a long list of examples of how Peebles has come together as community to help ensure blind and partially-sighted people can enjoy the same books as everyone else does. Since this drive began in June 2016, Peebles has raised enough for an amazing 16 Talking Books to be produced.”

In addition to the donation, Mrs Reid invited the Peebles Sight Loss Group to a private tour of the gardens in September.

Two of the new books will be for children – ‘Winnie the Pooh, A Tree for Christmas’ and ‘The Polar Express’. For adults, the novel ‘Tunes of Glory’ by Scottish author James Kennaway, will be narrated and recorded.

z The picture shows members of the Peebles Sight Loss Group at Portmore Gardens, with Mrs Reid third from left.