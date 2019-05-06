Galashiels vet’s offers helping hand at the double to Borders rugby legend Doddie

A Galashiels veterinary practice has offered a helping hand to Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir at the double.

Not only did Galedin Vets come to the rescue of Mavis, a Jack Russell terrier owned by Doddie and wife Kathy, after the family pet broke her leg in a farm accident, but it has also donated its £1,094 fee to the former Scottish international’s motor neurone disease research charity.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up by the 48-year-old after he was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 to fund research into its causes and potential cures.

Mavis was rushed to E-vets, an out-of-hours emergency service based at Border Vets in Galashiels, then, after X-rays revealed she had a double break to her left leg, she was transferred to Galedin Vets on the Easter Langlee Industrial Estate, off Melrose Road.

Doddie, capped for Scotland 61 times between 1990 and 2000, said: “We have a long association with the practice through farming.

“A lot of lovely people are doing a lot of lovely things to help us, and this is another example.

“We are very pleased with the donation as it shows the level of support we are receiving for the work we’re trying to do, which is find a cure for MND.

“There is still no drug available, and very little was being done, so the foundation was set up.

“Positive thinking is so important, and what Galedin Vets have done is massively positive to me.

“Since the charity was set up in November 2017, some £2.2m has been given towards research and care.

“We have succeeded in bringing professors together to work together.”

Mavis suffered a broken left leg after a log landed on her in a mishap at the family’s smallholding.

Galedin Vets vet Pete Matthews operated on the 11-year-old terrier to insert a plate into her broken leg and she has recovered well since.

After the Weir family paid up for her treatment, Pete decided to donate the cost of the surgery to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Pete said: “Doddie has an international profile, but he is very much part of the community, and the charity is a worthy cause close to our hearts.

“We’re pleased to see Mavis has recovered well.

“She was seen by our emergency service at E-vets, where she was stabilised, given pain relief and X-rayed.

“It was a relatively straightforward operation as it was a clean break and it is healing nicely.”

That donation isn’t the practice’s first to Doddie’s charity as a team of 20 receptionists, veterinary nurses and vets from Galedin branches across the borders raised £215 for it by taking part in a fun run at Morebattle last year.

Galedin, part of York-based VetPartners, runs practices in Eyemouth, Coldstream, Duns and Kelso as well as Galashiels.

Among the future fundraisers Doddie’s charity has lined up is a cycle ride – over 22, 60 or 93 miles – organised by his old club Melrose on Sunday, August 11. For details, go to doddie5-ride.co.uk