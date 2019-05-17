Galafoot bridge set to reopen this afternoon

Works finished on Galafoot Bridge today (Friday), two weeks ahead of schedule, and the route is due to reopen in both directions at 3pm.

Improvement schemes on the A6091 bridge, with a combined value of around £1.2m was delivered on behalf of Transport Scotland by road operating company Amey.

The projected end date for the final phase of works was May 31, but good weather conditions and the availability of additional resources assisted in the completion of the scheme earlier than anticipated.

It will be welcome news for commuters who faced lengthy detours around by Abbotsford via the A7 or were caught in traffic at the busy bottleneck that is Lowood Bridge.

These works were originally programmed as a water-proofing and resurfacing scheme, but examination of the bridge deck revealed a significant number of defects, which required the development of a completely new and extensive series of works to replace reinforcing steelwork and concrete sections of the bridge.

These repairs were undertaken in two phases, with a break to allow for the festive period.

Added to this was the installation of a new parapet system, improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Transport Scotland’s Brett Archibald said: “This has been a significant piece of work that ensures Galafoot Bridge is fit for the future, and it’s good news to see it completed ahead of schedule.

“The scope of the improvements grew once it became clear that sections of reinforcing steel in the concrete deck would need to be replaced, so we thank the travelling public and other key stakeholders for their patience while this vital work was carried out.”

Tom Wallace, an account manager with Amey, said: “We want to extend our thanks to the local community around Galafoot and road users, for the patience and understanding while this vital work has taken place.

“The support of Transport Scotland, local councillors, Scottish Borders Council, the emergency services, Borders General Hospital, local businesses and the community has made these often-challenging works possible.

“Completing this work now ensures the safe reliable operation of this road into the future.”