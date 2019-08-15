Gala store staff’s bright idea to boost town’s festive image

Christmas has come early for a group of Galashiels Tesco workers who are hosting a festive fundraiser for the town’s winter lights appeal.

Staff will be donning their Christmas jumpers and singing along to carols tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

While it may still be summer in the Borders, customers will be thrown into a winter wonderland, with an action-packed line-up of festive entertainment due to take place. It is hoped to raise enough to provide new decorations to illuminate Galashiels in December.

Between 10am and 6pm over the two days, local dance groups will be in store – including Highland dancers and a jive instructor – to entertain customers and even teach them some festive routines.

There will also be bucket collections, balloons for sale and a raffle with prizes which include vouchers to local restaurants, hairdressers, coffee shops and salons.

Caroline Gorman, the store’s checkout manager, said: “We really wanted to do something to help provide new lights for the Christmas market light switch-on as there were hardly any last year. We thought, what better way to raise money for Christmas than to have Christmas in summer?

“The process so far has been great. So many local businesses have gotten on board and chipped in to help out with the raffle and we are so grateful to everyone.”