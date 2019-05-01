Fundraising page for Hawick baby Mikey smashes target

A fundraising appeal to raise £1,000 towards aiding the recovery of dog attack victim baby Mikey Skelly has smashed its target in just two weeks.

Family friend William McLean, of Peebles, set up a GoFundMe page, after Mikey, aged six weeks at the time, was left in a critical condition following the attack in Hawick’s Burns Road on April 11.

The youngster is still being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow after being transferred from the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

The fund has so far raised £2,725.

William said: “I’m raising money for Michael, Lucy and the family to help Mikey in his recovery.

“Any money which is not used will be donated to the Scotland Air Ambulance charity and Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.”

It is understood Mikey, son of Lucy Donaldson and Michael Skelly, was being looked after at the time by his 28-year-old mum’s sister Robyn and her partner, Chris Cooper, at their home.

To donate to the appeal search Baby Mikey on the GoFundMe website or click here: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/tez35-baby-mikey