Fundraising a piece of cake for Denholm teenager Erin

A Hawick student’s hopes of raising enough cash to jet off on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a paradise island could prove to be a piece of cake.

Erin Rafferty, 17, of Denholm, needs to come up with £2,000 to take up the opportunity of a volunteering assignment to Fiji in the South Pacific in October next year.

The Hawick High School pupil will be coaching sport, particularly netball, helping to educate young Fijians about physical and mental health, teaching employment skills and setting up workshops.

She’ll also be working in kindergartens and schools and, for the majority of her trip, living with a local family.

To make that a reality, she’s had to launch a fundraising effort, however, and she’s already utilising her baking skills to help pay for the trip.

The teenager is selling specialities including coconut and lime cakes and cheesecakes to help fund the adventure.

She said: “I had wanted to do something like this for a while.

“I knew a girl who had been on the exact same project that I wanted to go on, so I spoke to her and she told me to go for it, so I did.

“Fiji is a beautiful place, but I also think it will be hard because there is a degree of poverty, which will be a shock but I will prepare for it.”

Erin is studying geography, biology, Spanish and fitness leadership at Hawick High and hopes to join the police after she leaves the Buccleuch Road school.

She added: “I’m good at baking, so I’m planning on doing a lot of that and selling what I make throughout the year, and I also hope to have a charity night and a quiz night, that kind of thing.”

Her parents, Wendy and Kieron, are fully supportive of their daughter’s adventure, if a little wary of what she will face.

Erin added: “My parents are quite excited, but I’m sure they will miss me.

“I’m just going by myself, and I won’t know anyone else there. I also don’t know where in Fiji I will go. I won’t find that out until nearer the time.

“The project is partnered with the Fijian government. Originally it was more sports coaching, but the emphasis has changed to be more involved in schools and around education and employment. I can’t wait.”

To find out more the trip and her fundraising, go to www.facebook.com/pg/Erins-trip-to-Fiji-113067233434986