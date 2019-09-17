Friends will raise a glass to Kelso Laddie Ian at memorial stone unveiling

Family and friends of Ian Whellans, the 2016 Kelso Laddie who died in a farming accident last year, are set to remember him once again at a memorial service later this month.

His father, Ian, has placed a memorial stone at Legars Farm, near Hume, and is inviting others to join him at a tribute afternoon on Sunday, 29th September from 2pm.

The memorial is being described as informal so there’s no need for black ties to be worn. Guests are invited to bring a hip flask and enjoy a dram in Ian’s memory as light-hearted stories about him are shared.

Widely known by the nickname Splodge, Ian led the Kelso Civic Week in 2016, and is said to have “epitomised what a Borders principal should be”.

He was also a popular member of Kelso Rugby Club.

The 26-year-old died on Sunday, November 11 after being involved in an accident involving a quad bike at a farm hear Hume.