Friends will raise a glass to Kelso Laddie Ian at memorial stone unveiling

Ian Whellans as Kelso Laddie in 2016.
Ian Whellans as Kelso Laddie in 2016.

Family and friends of Ian Whellans, the 2016 Kelso Laddie who died in a farming accident last year, are set to remember him once again at a memorial service later this month.

His father, Ian, has placed a memorial stone at Legars Farm, near Hume, and is inviting others to join him at a tribute afternoon on Sunday, 29th September from 2pm.

The memorial is being described as informal so there’s no need for black ties to be worn. Guests are invited to bring a hip flask and enjoy a dram in Ian’s memory as light-hearted stories about him are shared.

Widely known by the nickname Splodge, Ian led the Kelso Civic Week in 2016, and is said to have “epitomised what a Borders principal should be”.

He was also a popular member of Kelso Rugby Club.

The 26-year-old died on Sunday, November 11 after being involved in an accident involving a quad bike at a farm hear Hume.