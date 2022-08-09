Friends to older people sought

The charity’s friendship line is open to anyone over 50 in need of a chat or listening ear and volunteers can also make weekly calls to those who would benefit from a regular chat.
There are also places available as a helpline support volunteer, where you would be helping to collect feedback on the effectiveness of the service.
Laura Stenhouse (pictured), head of telephony services at Age Scotland, said: “We have the privilege of seeing first-hand the positive impact volunteers have on the lives of older people, their families and carers across Scotland on a daily basis and know that there is so much work that simply wouldn’t be possible without their ongoing passion and generosity.
“We have home-based and office volunteering opportunities available. Usually all you need to volunteer from home is access to the internet, a laptop/ tablet or computer, headphones and a mobile phone.
“So, if you have a few spare hours each week, we’d be delighted to have you as part of our team!”
Volunteer Jamie said: “It is such a simple thing to have a conversation with someone, but, in this context, it makes a huge difference to the person. It may be the only contact they have with the outside world for days, so hearing a friendly voice really makes a difference.”
Get in touch by calling 0333 32 32 400 or emailing [email protected]