Friends to older people sought

Laura Stenhouse

The charity’s friendship line is open to anyone over 50 in need of a chat or listening ear and volunteers can also make weekly calls to those who would benefit from a regular chat.

There are also places available as a helpline support volunteer, where you would be helping to collect feedback on the effectiveness of the service.

Laura Stenhouse (pictured), head of telephony services at Age Scotland, said: “We have the privilege of seeing first-hand the positive impact volunteers have on the lives of older people, their families and carers across Scotland on a daily basis and know that there is so much work that simply wouldn’t be possible without their ongoing passion and generosity.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have home-based and office volunteering opportunities available. Usually all you need to volunteer from home is access to the internet, a laptop/ tablet or computer, headphones and a mobile phone.

“So, if you have a few spare hours each week, we’d be delighted to have you as part of our team!”

Volunteer Jamie said: “It is such a simple thing to have a conversation with someone, but, in this context, it makes a huge difference to the person. It may be the only contact they have with the outside world for days, so hearing a friendly voice really makes a difference.”