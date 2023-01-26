Former gas holder set for demolition

The gas holder at Winston Road, Galashiels could soon be gone from the landscape.

Scotland Gas Networks (SGN) has submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment EIA) request to Scottish Borders Council over its proposal to dismantle and remove the former gas holder structure at Winston Road in Galashiels.

Gas holders have been a visible presence across the British landscape since Victorian times, storing volumes of gas to satisfy the ever increasing demand for gas in towns across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depending on your viewpoint the remaining gas holders are an important part of local history or a blot on the landscape.

The first gas holder was invented in 1824 and built in Leeds.

Gas holders continued to be built across Great Britain throughout the 19th century and by the early 20th century they became a feature of nearly every town.

But with the discovery of natural gas in the North Sea in the 1960s, the need for local gas in towns across the country went into decline and so did the usefulness of gas holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following years of investment, upgrading gas networks and technology infrastructure, gas is now more efficiently stored in underground pipework and gas holders are no longer needed.

SGN owns a total of 110 gas holders across Scotland and southern England and is currently investing in a programme of dismantling and land regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Galashiels gas holder’s likely removal is set to be recorded for posterity.

SGN works with Historic Environment Scotland to review, record and manage gas holders’ heritage through time-lapse videos when the iconic structures have been demolished, which are shared with local museums and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for SGN said: “A demolition warrant will be sought in respect of the proposed demolition works. The works will be limited to the demolition of the highlighted infrastructure.