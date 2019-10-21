Focus on Galashiels’ smallest art gallery

Not many will be aware that the Focus Centre in Galashiels houses the smallest art gallery in the town.

It can be found in the foyer of the centre – but blink and you could miss it.

The glass-fronted wall cabinet was first used properly to house items and artefacts to coincide with Remembrance 2018, but Mark Timmins, from Works Plus, and Tracey Alder, of Focus Crochet Group, put their heads together and discussed how the cabinet could be used best in the centre – and so the Smallest Gallery in Gala got its name. Showcasing their handiwork in the tiny gallery this month is the Crafty Dafties group run by Pat Johnston and Sylvia Knaggs who meet on a Wednesday (11am-1pm).

They specialise in an array of crafts and fabrics that include quilting, sewing and knitting. The ladies make all sorts of items that are donated or sold for charities that they are passionate about.

z Pictured are Pat Johnston, Margaret Shiel and Sylvia Knaggs from the Crafty Dafties.

