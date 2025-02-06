Floodlighting now operational at pump track

Jedburgh Skate Park & Pump Track.

Borderers can now get their skates on day and night after floodlighting became operational at a new facility.

A long-heralded state-of-the-art pump track at a site known locally as ‘The Dip’ in Jedburgh, on the south side of the A68, finally became a reality last year.

The track was created at the location of a demolished silk mill which had been flattened and grassed over.

Now floodlights have been activated, enabling participants to enjoy the facility until 9pm and ensuring public safety all year long.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “We are pleased to report that the floodlights at Jedburgh Skate Park & Pump Track are now operational, increasing the time the facility can be used throughout winter.

“The lights will be operational during periods of darkness up until 9pm and can be activated from a push button on the pillar at the start of the pump track.

“The lights will operate for 30 minute periods and can be reactivated by pushing the button again.”

Included in the facility is a state-of-the-art asphalt pump track delivered by contractor Velosolutions, who have delivered over 700 pump tracks globally, including the Ormiston and Hawick Pump Tracks.

The park has been funded as part of the Scottish Borders Council’s Capital Programme for Play Areas and Community Outdoor Spaces.