Fiddlers add another string to their bow

Sheila Sapkota with the award. Photo: Chris Watt.

The fiddlers came top in the Community Project of the Year category, following the group’s work in the formation and enhancement of its youth offshoots, the Bannerfield Buskers in Selkirk and Burnfoot Buskers in Hawick.

Fiddle tutor Sheila Sapkota told us: “Winning the award is fantastic.

"We gratefully acknowledge the support of local firm Hastings Legal, as well as that of Scottish Borders Council, which allows the groups to continue running and expanding to meet the musical needs of the young folk in these areas.

Young band members with their award.