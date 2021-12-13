Fiddlers add another string to their bow
Santa came early for Borders traditional music group, Riddell Fiddles, as they picked up a prestigious award at the televised Scots Trad Music Awards in Glasgow on December 4.
The fiddlers came top in the Community Project of the Year category, following the group’s work in the formation and enhancement of its youth offshoots, the Bannerfield Buskers in Selkirk and Burnfoot Buskers in Hawick.
Fiddle tutor Sheila Sapkota told us: “Winning the award is fantastic.
"We gratefully acknowledge the support of local firm Hastings Legal, as well as that of Scottish Borders Council, which allows the groups to continue running and expanding to meet the musical needs of the young folk in these areas.
"Thanks also go to guitar tutor Gary Smith and fellow fiddle tutors Louise Douglas, Donald Knox and David Scott.”