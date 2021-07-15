Festival run cheque

Donna died in 2019 just two weeks before she was due to see her nephew and Craig’s son Robbie do his duty as Galashiels Braw Lad.

Craig raised the cash for the festivals as well as the Children’s Ward at the Borders General Hospital, and last week, he presented a cheque to the Kelso Laddies Association chairman Tom Weatherston for that festival’s share of £350. Tom thanked Craig for the donation, and Kelso runner Alistair Haigh, and town principals for joining him on the run.