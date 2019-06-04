Fatal A7 crash: motorcyclist is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died on Friday following a collision on the A7 on Friday, May 31.

She was Jackie Kennedy from Cumbernauld.

The 50-year-old sustained serious injuries after her motorbike was involved in a collision with a van, one mile south of Fountainhall Bridge, at around 1.15pm.

There is an ongoing inquiry and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Richard Latto from the Road Policing Unit in Galashiels said: “We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to all of Jackie’s family and friends at this very difficult time and our investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

“If you were on the A7 at around 1.15pm on Friday, May 31, and witnessed what happened, or if you have any other relevant information, then please contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 1822 of May 31.