Families enjoy a dazzling fireworks display at the Haining

Almost 2,000 folk descended upon Selkirk’s Haining estate on Saturday for a free fireworks display organised by Haining estate volunteers.

A 20 minute display, started after a enthusiastic countdown, was funded by sponsors Dave Beatons groundworks, Philiphaugh Estate and Ballantyne’s of Otterburn as well as public donations.

Anne and Kevin Nicoll with their kids Peter and Mary-Ann.

John Nichol, one of the trustees who acted as compere for the event, said: “We are estimating around 2,000 people were there, but it was really difficult to tell.

“The terrace was full to capacity and a lot of people said the grounds were the same.

“We ran a bar and sold teas, coffees and soup, as well as shaking collection buckets on the night, which all helps to pay for the fireworks.

“It was a shame that it had been clear and calm all day then at the last minute the mist came down, but there’s nothing you can do about that and it didn’t affect us too badly. In fact, half way through it was a mix of smoke and mist and you could see this spooky glow in the sky.

“It was a great display.”

Photos are online now: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-eyes-look-to-the-skies-at-selkirk-s-fireworks-display-1-5039314

Musical entertainment from Phil Clayton, Douglas Downie, Dave Roberts and Gareth Hughes followed in the marquee.

Organisers are already looking ahead to next year’s event and say they are considering running a park and ride service to combat parking problems at the estate.