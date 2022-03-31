Extra day off work for council staff endorsed

Mark Rowley

Workers will be able to take up the offer of an additional ‘well-being’ day this year at a notional cost of more than £300k in recognition of their ‘exceptional response’ to the challenges of the last two years .

If it is not practical for a staff member to take the day off they will receive a financial reward instead.

The financial implications of granting an additional well-being day to all staff notionally equates to £305,26, based on lost productivity.

Council leader Mark Rowley fully endorsed the reward.

He said: “The pandemic has possibly been the defining time of many of our lifetimes.

“I think it is absolutely right that council recognises the incredible response that our staff have made during the pandemic. Front-line staff were at risk and worked through it. Our bins were collected, our streets were safe, our roads were repaired and council carried on as normal and carried on in an extraordinary way in getting out support to communities that really needed it, especially in the early days of the pandemic when things were restricted.

“Council colleagues got out £80m to businesses that helped them survive and you have to remember that our council employees are also local residents and they were impacted by Covid in exactly the same way.”