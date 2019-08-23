Excitement mounts ahead of Hawick’s new Home Bargains store’s opening

Borderers are being invited to be among the first to step foot inside Hawick’s new £5m Home Bargains shop when it opens tomorrow.

The new store, in the former Homebase store at Galalaw Retail Park, will be officially opened at 8.30am.

Owned by TJ Morris, the firm is one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, and its first store in Hawick is creating up to 60 new jobs in the community.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our first store in Hawick and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”