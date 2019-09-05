Event will make a big difference to Tiny Changes

Enthusiastic horseriders snapped up the chance to have one more rideout on Saturday as Selkirk’s ex-standard bearers hosted their annual charity ride.

While the unpredictable nature of the weather might have been a factor in numbers being down on last year, a fantastic overall figure of £4,400 – including a donation of £1,200 from Selkirk Conservative Club’s golfers – was raised.

That will go to Tiny Changes, a mental health charity created by the Selkirk family of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison following his death last year.

Organiser Scott Tomlinson said: “Although the number of riders were down this year, the sponsorship money raised exceeded all our expectations, and the support coming into the Market Place in the afternoon was tremendous.

“Our goal was to raise awareness for Tiny Changes and how children’s mental health issues impact on young people.

“Having been involved in this fundraising journey this year myself, along with numerous other people, I have been touched by individual stories and certainly now have an understanding of how young people in Scotland need to be listened to and supported.”

The ride took in a scenic route which included the Ettrick and Ashkirk hills, and there was a large crowd in town later on to welcome them home.

A riders’ social event was held in the town’s Conservative club, where Milly Coltherd and her band kept everyone entertained.

A meal voucher was also presented to the horserider who had raised the most money on the day – Jasmine Heard – who realised more than £250.

Hutchison’s dad Ron made a speech to the company thanking it for its support close to his family’s hearts.

Mr Tomlinson added: “We are indebted once again to the help and support received by their members and all others who helped in any way to make the ride and function at night a success.

“A special thank-you goes to the businesses and shopkeepers in the town – Ettrick Valley, Walter’s Butchers, Taylor’s Butchers, Grieves Butchers, Selkirk Conservative Club, All the Best, Bank End Services, Ettrick Farmers, Ashkirk Farmers, the Fillin’ Station, Burgh Fencing, Coltherd Racing and Selkirk Conservative Club Golfers – for their continued support.

“It’s very much appreciated.”