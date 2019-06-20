Enthusiasts hit the road in the name of Jimmie Guthrie

Vintage cars and bikes took to the Borders roads on Sunday for the 58th annual Jimmie Guthrie Memorial Run.

Celebrating the late Hawick racing legend, 149 entrants filled Denholm Green on Sunday before enjoying a scenic run via Camptown and Bonchester to Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park.

Elizabeth and Grant Till from Ancrum kept to the speed limit on the Jimmy Guthrie rally in their racing red MG.

Organiser Jimmy Steel said: “It was a super event with entrants from all over. I was watching the weather forecast all week, but it turned out fine. We had a good mix of vehicles.

“Cars were judged by Scott and John Tait and bikes by William Simpson. Young Jimmie (Jimmie’s son) couldn’t make it from South Africa this year.”

Results were as follow:-

Denholm Feuars Shield: Neil Belford, Arbroath, 1911 Model T Ford.

Mike Allen from Hawick won the Clubman challenge shield for best M/C between 1950-60.

Mary Steel Rosebowl: Kenny Makepeace, St Boswells, Morris van.

Jimmy Guthrie Cup: Bill Craig, Hamilton, 1937 Sunbeam.

Archie Guthrie Trophy: Michael Smith, Jedburgh, 1971 MV Augusta.

George Wade Cup: Steve Glover, Glenrothes, 1949 BSA.

Scottish Clubman Shield: Mike Allen, Hawick, 1958 Lambretta.

Buccluech Hotel Cup: Keith Hayes, Dumfries, 1934 Morgan.

Sandy Hislop Cup: Barry Desmond, County Durham, 1962 Triumph.

Steven Hislop Cup: Prezmek Prusek, Hawick, 1981 Ninsk-Neval.