Entertainment aplenty at Kelso

The Alex Ross Trio.

Sets from Gwen Hardie and Ron Morton followed, before David Corner entertained with his concertina.

Then it was the turn of Charlie McIntee, with a fantastic sets of reels and jigs, followed by Jimmy Little on the harmonica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It being Burns’ night, Bob Liddle appeared in full Highland regalia and piped in a haggis borne by MC Bill Hewie, before sets from Elizabeth Younger, and duo Fiona Mitchell and Ian Woods, led to guest artiste, the Alex Ross Trio, who gave a very entertaining performance with a variety of music, from traditional sets to tangos, Polish waltzes and the popular Elizabeth Morrison Two-Step.

After the break, there were sets from Phil Gillie, James Laurie, Robert Clelland and Bob Liddle … all in all, another very entertaining night.