eCargo bikes on show in Melrose

Josh Wood, Bikeability Scotland Coordinator with trainees Mags Powell, Maxine Easey and Donald McPhillimy..

Anyone interested in the possibility of using an eCargo bike, instead of their fossil fuel powered delivery or service vehicle, or their family car, is invited along to Gibson Park between 11am and 2pm to ‘Come-and-Try’.

The organisers, who include Cycling UK and Greener Melrose, ran two practical training workshops last week for a small group of local cyclists, who’ve volunteered to introduce others to the rudiments of eCargo bike cycling.

Intrepid trainees from Earlston, Selkirk, Smailholm and Mellerstain were put through their paces by expert trainer Josh, a Cycling UK course tutor.

Initial nerves and anxieties soon melted away and with practise they were able to ride three different models with confidence. All were awarded their certificates at the end of their sessions, so can demonstrate the bikes and advise visitors about riding them on Saturday.

Since last year, people in the Borders, keen to try an eco-friendly form of transport for their local journeys, have been able to borrow eBikes from Cycling UK, Greener Melrose, and Sustainable Selkirk.

This has proved exceptionally popular and now cycling UK and Greener Melrose would like to encourage people to think about borrowing one of their four eCargo bikes, once they’ve been shown the ropes.

Saturday’s ‘Come-and-Try’ event, which is free, is the first of its kind in the region and everyone’s welcome, particularly families with young children, and small businesses who do local deliveries.