Ebike plan rolled out

David Langworth, Gattonside; Ann O'Connor Earlston; project organiser Donald McPhillimy; Eddie Fuchs, Ashkirk and Yvan Biot project assistant. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The project, Ebikes for Borderers (EB4B), will see 10 modern Raleigh electronic bikes available to c The ebikes are available for Borderers to trial for a month at a time on a “try before you buy” basis.

The state-of-the-art Raleigh Modus step-through ebikes are suitable for all riders, but not for children. The motors have four settings, between eco and turbo, to help riders to ascend those pesky hill roads which the Borders is well known for.

Greener Melrose chairman, Donald McPhillimy said: “These ebikes are fun to ride and could make a good substitute for cars for some journeys.

Eddie Fuchs and Ann O'Connor at Tweedbank on electric bikes.

"You could ride one to work or to the shops, or to leisure activities.

"They are great for short trips between towns or for long cycles in the countryside along quiet roads.

"We need to use our cars less and reduce our carbon footprints, so this is one idea worth exploring.

"However, these are expensive machines, so it is much better to try before you buy.”

For those not in a position to buy their own, Greener Melrose is hoping to set up an ebike share scheme in the future, similar to a car club.

People will be able to book an ebike and then pick it up from a convenient location, dropping it back there when they are finished.

For now though, the ebikes will be loaned out for a month at a time.

The pedallers will be asked to keep a diary of their journeys, so that the scheme can be fine-tuned in the future.

Mr McPhillimy added: “We think that people are going to love these ebikes.

"We are looking forward to hearing how they get on with them.”

Anyone interested in finding out more should send an email to [email protected]

On Saturday in Tweedbank, the first group of ebike borrowers picked up their ebikes and were shown how to use and look after them.

The scheme will be run by volunteers and managed by A Greener Melrose’s EB4Bs sub-group.