Earlston’s blooming great bunch of volunteers

When residents were asked about improvements they’d like to see in the Earlston Community Action Plan, launched last summer, many supported the idea that the High Street should be made more attractive.

As a result, community councillors launched an Earlston In Bloom group – and the volunteers, pictured, are already making a big difference to the village’s appearance. The two large and three smaller planters purchased and planted with summer bedding have now burst into colour.

Community councillor Gill Cooper, who leads the group, said: “This is only our first year, but it’s great to see how our efforts can make a difference and help make Earlston become more attractive and inviting.”

Local garden centre Milestone helped volunteers choose the plants and held an open evening about planting hanging baskets.

This month sees the community council’s third annual floral display competition – and once again the prize is a £50 voucher to spend at Milestone.

Entry forms are available from the Co-Op noticeboard, Black Bull, Red Lion, Sweet Shop, Tea Cosy and Lucky Finds, with a closing date of Wednesday, July 31. Community councillors and the 2018 winner, Anne Thomson, will be judging entries during the week beginning Monday, August 19.