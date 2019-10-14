Duke delivers diamond wedding greetings to Earlston couple

The Duke of Buccleuch turned up on the doorstep of Earlston couple Ed and Irene Falconer.

He was there in his capacity as lord lieutenant of Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale to present them with a card on behalf of the Queen to mark their diamond wedding.

Ed and Irene first met while working at Dodd’s Farm, near Lauder. He worked the land and she catered for the family of the house. They would regularly meet at the local dance and Ed proposed on Christmas Eve 1958.

The couple married on September 25, 1959, in Legerwood parish church. The Rev. Gordon McLean conducted the ceremony.

The couple’s sons, Ted and Duncan, both live locally, and their five grandchildren are regular visitors to their home.

Ed, 84, and Irene, 79, were joined by family and friends to celebrate the occasion at a dinner party at Carfraemill.