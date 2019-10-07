Driving to improve palliative care in the Borders

Seven teams of golfers, each comprising four players, played in a Texas scramble to raise money for the charity PATCH (Palliation And The Caring Hospital).

The competition was played at the Monksford course by permission of owner Paul Rooney who, due his generosity in allowing his course to be used free for charity events, has enabled various worthy causes to raise many thousands of pounds over several years.

The organiser was Minto Golf Club member Albert Thompson and the Milestone Garden Centre facilitated the prizegiving where all players enjoyed a meal and a get-together.

The sum of £745 was raised and presented to PATCH medical director Dr Pamela Levack, who gave an insight into the origin and activities of the charity. These have included partnership working with NHS Borders to develop the palliative and end-of-life care skills of 32 nurses working in a range of clinical settings. Building on this success, the charity has committed to investing a further £60,000 over the next two years to fund the first PATCH practice development nurse in the Borders.

Results – 1, ‘Thom’s Tornadoes’ (George Thom, Alistair Wood, Philip Brand and Brian McAuley). Net 60. (4 Ball Voucher); 2, ‘Grumpy Bunch’ (Alan Burns, Tom Govan, Willie Redpath and Michael Tait). Net 63.8. (4 Ball Voucher); 3, ‘Albert’s Angels’ (Jim Adams, Marilyn Adams, Andy Waddell and Albert Thompson). Net 66.4. (4 Ball Voucher); 4, ‘Jackson Four’ (Linda Jackson, Alan Rogers, Pat Hood and Terry Rourke). Net 66.7. (Wine); 5, ‘Turnhouse Trojans’ (Alan Shaw, Terry Foster, Iain Holt and Brian Howard). (Wine); NTP Ladies, Pauline Rourke; NTP Gents, Allan Burns.

4 Ball golf vouchers were donated by The Glen, Peebles, and Kelso golf clubs. Wine donated by Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

z Pictured, from left: Dr Pamela Levack, Albert Thompson and Dr Gordon Paterson.