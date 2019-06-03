Drive to boost BGH care unit raises £1,370

Bus firm Peter Hogg of Jedburgh has raised more than £1,300 for the Margaret Kerr palliative care unit at Borders General Hospital – thanks to a charity tour which it ran last month.

The bus and taxi company invited supporters to remember and help it raise money in memory of its former boss, Peter Hogg who died from cancer, aged 39, last year.

Driver Lewis Williamson visited the end-of-life facility last week to present a £1,370 cheque to Bronwen Irving and Annabel Howell.

The driver and tour guide gave up their time for free, and more than 50 people from across the Borders enjoyed a route taking in Stirling, the Duke’s Pass, Trossachs, Aberfoyle and a boat trip under the three bridges at South Queensferry.