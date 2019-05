Galashiels Studio Club’s annual exhibition opens on Saturday, May 11, in Old Gala House.

On display will be a diverse selection of members’ work in various mediums, including watercolour, oils, pastels and acrylics.

Cards, unframed original pieces and prints will also be for sale.

The event includes the work of the winners of the young artist competition sponsored by local Rotarians.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, June 8, Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm. Entry free.