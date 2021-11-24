Dirty Dancing: 35th anniversary celebration of classic blockbuster brings singalong to Edinburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Relive the timeless love​ story of Baby and Johnny on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage​, performing the soundtrack that defined a generation​.

Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman, played by Jennifer Grey, heads off with her family on vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman’s.

Dirty Dancing In Concert

Intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze, and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while falling in love. It is a summer she’ll never forget.

​This thrilling new interactive way to watch the Eighties' classic will tour to the Usher Hall, Lothian Road, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Audiences at Dirty Dancing in Concert will rediscover the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way​, including a ​complete screening of the digitally remastered film​, which will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the ​movie​.

​At the ​'after party​'​, audience members can continue to sing and dance along with the band to their favourite Dirty Dancing songs.

​Written by Eleanor Bergstein​ and ​directed by Emile Ardolino, ​Dirty Dancing finds ​Swayze and Grey in their most iconic movie roles​ and was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987.

The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song, (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.​

​Other songs include Hungry Eyes and Be My Baby. ​

