Demolition ‘only option’ for historic mill site

Caerlee Mill, Innerleithen.

New bike innovation centre to be built.

Demolition of the Scottish Borders first water-powered textile mill is a step closer reality.

Caerlee Mill was built by Alexander Brodie in 1788 and added to over the years.

Its success led to a great increase in the local population from 463 in 1841 to 2,313 by 1881 and at its peak it employed about 400 workers.

It closed in 2013 and now a planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for its demolition.

A £19m Mountain Bike Innovation Centre on the vacant site – being delivered by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) with support from Scottish Borders Council and Napier University – is a flagship Borderlands Growth Deal project.

It has been predicted to generate more than £100m for the local economy and create over 400 jobs in the next 10 years.

The original plan was to convert the former mill but due to structural issues within the building this can no longer be achieved.

Although the mill site has been fully decontaminated and made safe, issues were much more substantial than the initial surveys indicated, with the technical advice now being that the majority of the historic structure needs to be replaced.

Such work would have pushed the costs significantly above the available budget.

The proposal is to retain all other listed building elements of the site including the former factory chimney and boiler house.

A planning submission with the application, from Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning, states: “The intent of the proposal is to facilitate the construction of a new Mountain Bike Innovation Centre, which is to be the subject of a separate planning application, to make use of allocated government funding and deliver a new purpose to this historically significant yet underutilised site.

“Despite best efforts to find a way that demolition could be avoided, regrettably, escalating costs and worsening structural conditions have necessitated a re-evaluation of earlier schemes approved for the site.

“Multiple attempts have been made by the applicant, and by previous landowners, to market the site for an alternative, viable use.

“The cost of restoring the building coupled with the layout and the structure of the building result in prohibitively high conversion costs for any potential redevelopment project.

“Demolition is considered to be the only viable option for the site.”

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal was signed in March 2021.

The £350 million investment in the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, from the UK and Scottish Governments, is made up of £150 million for Scotland (£85 million from the Scottish Government and £65 million from the UK Government) and up to £200 million for England from the UK Government. This will be supported by over £100million of funding from local partners.

Plans were approved in 2023 for the conversion of 234-year-old Caerlee Mill at Damside.

The building would cater for a wide range of activities, including bike design, testing and manufacture of bike components and accessories, as well as training and support facilities for elite riders.

A management takeover saved the site in 2010 but it closed for good in 2013, at which time it was Scotland’s oldest continually-operating textile mill.