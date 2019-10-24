Dancers’ die-in highlights steps Borders ‘rebels’ are taking

Members of Scottish Borders Extinction Rebellion defied torrential rain in Galashiels on Saturday to distribute free tree seed-planting kits to shoppers outside Tesco and highlight what they see as the danger of climate change.

Carrying banners and attired in various shades of red, more than 30 peaceful rebels of all ages from around the region gathered to support this first Extinction Rebellion Borders-wide action, timed to coincide with Rebellion actions in London and other towns and regions in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

With the poor weather failing to dampen spirits, the campaigners danced to the strains of Bob Dylan’s ‘Times are a-changing’ performed by busker Becca Williams.

But passing shoppers weren’t expecting the dancers to drop to the ground in a staged die-in, one of three which took place in the town.

Sombre music accompanied this representation of the death of humanity, wildlife and ecosystems, while Kate Duncan read words of invocation to a dying planet.

Retired GP and protester Lesley Morrison commented: “We want Scottish Borders Council to declare a climate emergency, like many other Scottish regions have done.

“We want them to take much more effective action now, divest from fossil fuels, improve public transport, promote the use of bikes by making safe cycle ways, and provide support for energy efficient homes and workplaces.

“We have very few years to turn things around and we have to act like we’re in an emergency situation.”

More information about Extinction Rebellion locally is available via Facebook page @xrscottishborders.