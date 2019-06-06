Cutest baby alpaca born in Innerleithen farm

Staff at a Borders farm which takes its incredibly cute animals into care homes to meet elderly residents have said they are “absolutely delighted” to welcome a baby alpaca into the world this morning.

Mum, Nunavut, gave birth to the baby boy huacaya alpaca, which has not yet been named, this morning at 8.25am, weighing 9.6kg.

One-hour-old male alpaca born to seven-year-old mum Nunavut at Velvet Hall Alpacas in Innerleithen today.

Stuart Ramsay, the owner of Velvet Hall Alpacas, in Innerleithen, said he was surprised when the baby was born an “unusual rose grey colour”.

He said: “He was born at 8.25am this morning. He was still wet.

“It’s a boy, but we’ve not got a name for him yet.

“He came out a rose grey kind of colour which is really unusual for an alpaca, but hopefully he will turn out like his mum and dad, who have quality fur.

“His mum Nunavut is a six-time champion in the show ring so she’s great quality.

“The little fella is a huacaya which is the most popular type of alpaca.

“He will get milk from his mum for about six months.

“We are absolutely delighted and we are happy it’s a boy as well.”

There are two breeds of alpaca – suri and huacaya.

Huacaya alpacas are the most commonly found and makeup about 90 per cent of the population.

The huacaya alpaca is thought to have originated in post-colonial Peru.

Alpaca fur is used for making knitted and woven items, similar to sheep’s wool, including blankets, sweaters, hats, gloves, scarves, a wide variety of textiles.