Crash closes Melrose bypass

The A6091 Melrose bypass remains closed in both directions this afternoon following a two-car crash this morning.

By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:56 pm
The A6091 road is closed between the BGH and the Melrose Junction. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.35am on Tuesday, February 1, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A6091 to B6359 in Melrose.

"Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed."

Borderers are being encouraged to use an alternative route.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A6091 is closed in both directions near to Borders General Hospital due to a road traffic incident, and road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

Borders Buses services 60 and 61 are operating through Gattonside to Melrose, while services 67 and 68 are operating to and from Melrose via Bowden and Newtown St Boswells.

MelroseEmergency servicesPolice ScotlandBorderers