Crash closes Melrose bypass
The A6091 Melrose bypass remains closed in both directions this afternoon following a two-car crash this morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.35am on Tuesday, February 1, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A6091 to B6359 in Melrose.
"Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed."
Borderers are being encouraged to use an alternative route.
A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A6091 is closed in both directions near to Borders General Hospital due to a road traffic incident, and road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”
Borders Buses services 60 and 61 are operating through Gattonside to Melrose, while services 67 and 68 are operating to and from Melrose via Bowden and Newtown St Boswells.