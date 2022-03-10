Council leader narrowly survives a resignation motion over ‘second job’ row
The leader of Scottish Borders Council today, Thursday, March 10, survived a resignation motion by one vote in a ‘second job’ row.
The Conservative mid-Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley has taken up a post as a strategic manager for tourism with South of Scotland Enterprise.
He has been tasked with the brief of ensuring that the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway are together a “dynamic tourism destination”.
But some councillors have raised the issue of a perceived ‘conflict of inererests’ in Mr Rowley taking on the job and also remaining as leader of the local authority.
Today a motion calling for his resignation was put before Scottish Borders Council by Hawick councillor Davie Paterson.
It was rejected by 16 votes to 15.
Full coverage of the resignation motion debate to follow.