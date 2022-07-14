Could you help train a guide dog puppy?

The charity Guide Dogs is looking for Borders volunteers to help train these adorable pups.

Volunteer puppy raisers care for a pup for up to 16 months, helping them on their way to becoming a life-changing guide dog for someone living with sight loss.

Volunteering co-ordinator Luke Walker said, “Puppy raisers are incredible volunteers and quite simply there would be no Guide Dogs without them.

“We are looking for people in the Borders who can provide the full-time care and education of our puppies until they are ready to join one of our training schools.

“To become a puppy raiser, volunteers will need to be home for the majority of the day and be able to familiarise their pup with a wide range of environments.

“Raising a guide dog puppy definitely requires dedication and hard work but it’s also hugely rewarding and lots of fun.

"Of course it can be very sad when it’s time to say goodbye, but our volunteers tell us time and time again how special it is when they learn that their pup has qualified as a guide dog and is helping someone with sight loss to live an independent life.”