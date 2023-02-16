Coronation pot ‘tone-deaf' says councillor

Galashiels and District Councillor Fay Sinclair says the council's Coronation fund is tone-deaf.

Community councils will now be able to apply for up to £500 for celebratory events for the coronation of King Charles III on the weekend of May 6-8.

However, councillors were split on the issue, with the SNP's Fay Sinclair tabling an amendment to scrap the fund and instead divert cash to local foodbanks, saying the celebratory fund was “tone-deaf” in times of austerity.

The administration put in a last-minute amendment of its own, which reduced the proposed fund from £50,000 to £34,500, with the money now coming from the Covid Recovery Fund instead of council reserves.

Galashiels and District Councillor Fay Sinclair said: “I’m really disappointed that the Tories pushed their taxpayer-funded party pot through by 18 votes to 15.

“I called on them to scrap this tone-deaf Coronation party fund and get back to what the public expect us to be focused on, delivering the local services on which we all depend.

“We’ve seen a really strong reaction from the public on this, with hundreds of people getting in touch to oppose the party fund. They are absolutely aghast at this misuse of public money.

“I find it particularly difficult to justify when people are struggling to afford to do the very basics of heating their homes and putting enough food on the table, and next week we’ll be in the same council chamber putting their council tax up by 5%.

“Every single Tory councillor also voted against putting additional funding into local foodbanks. Not only are they totally out of touch, but it seems they’re also out of compassion and care for those who need it most.”

The Southern has approached the council leader, Conservative Councillor Euan Jardine, for comment.