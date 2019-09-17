Community council goes back online in bid to wipe slate clean in Hawick

Hawick’s new-look community council will meet for the first time later this month.

And in a bid to start afresh following the controversy and resignations which led to its demise this summer, it has reactivated its social media presence and is calling on townsfolk to get behind the new team.

Returning community councillor Duncan Taylor wrote: “I hope attendances continue to be large as the community council can be a force for good for the town but public attendance and support bolsters our credibility with Scottish Borders Council and other organisations.

“I unpublished this page earlier on in the year because I felt the situation at that time was going to lead to comments on this page which would not have shown Hawick in a good light.

“Deleting comments is not a very good solution as that leads to resentment and accusations of defensiveness.

“I am hoping the town will move on now and this page can serve as a useful and noncontroversial notice board for the community council and other community groups and events in Hawick.

He also warned followers that if negative comments “from any point of view” were going to cause an issue the page would be converted to a group style platform where comments could require pre-approval from a page admin.

The first meeting of the new-look community council will be held on Monday, September 30 at 6.30pm in the Lesser Town Hall.

Office bearers will appointed at that meeting.

