Coldstreamer Chris says thanks for the memories

Speaking this week, back in his job as a valet/driver for Lloyd Land Rover in Kelso, he told us: “It’s so good to have all this back again and the people of Coldstream were brilliant, with so much support.
“These things don’t just happen themselves, they are the product of many people’s hard work and organisation. I’d like to thank the committees; my family; my right hand man Harry Shepherd, who has been a great support and friend; my Streamers Lassies Beau, Ellie, Freya and Olivia; and Colin Leifer, Stefan Holmes and Gareth Watson for stepping in as my left hand men throughout the week.
“It was a brilliant experience and all their support means so much more than any of them can know.”
Most Popular
The main rideout to Flodden saw principals and other riders from all over the Borders join the Coldstreamer for the penultimate festival of the season.
For many, it was an emotional experience, with a long summer of visiting Borders towns finally coming to an end.
Last Thursday, 175 riders rode the route of James’ army from Coldstream to Branxton Hill.
The Reverend Margaret Sentamu of The Church of England and The Reverend David Taverner of The Church of Scotland shared a service of remembrance, attended by The Earl and Countess of Home and the Lord Lieutenant for Berwickshire.
The oration was given by Ian Jones and the Wail of Flodden was sung by Joyce Tinlin.