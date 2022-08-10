Coldstreamer Chris says thanks for the memories

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coldstream Principals at Flodden with Chairman Derek Bambro All photos: Bill McBurnie.

Speaking this week, back in his job as a valet/driver for Lloyd Land Rover in Kelso, he told us: “It’s so good to have all this back again and the people of Coldstream were brilliant, with so much support.

“These things don’t just happen themselves, they are the product of many people’s hard work and organisation. I’d like to thank the committees; my family; my right hand man Harry Shepherd, who has been a great support and friend; my Streamers Lassies Beau, Ellie, Freya and Olivia; and Colin Leifer, Stefan Holmes and Gareth Watson for stepping in as my left hand men throughout the week.

“It was a brilliant experience and all their support means so much more than any of them can know.”

Coldstreamer Christopher Lyons arrives at Flodden field with right hand man Harry Shepherd.

The main rideout to Flodden saw principals and other riders from all over the Borders join the Coldstreamer for the penultimate festival of the season.

For many, it was an emotional experience, with a long summer of visiting Borders towns finally coming to an end.

Last Thursday, 175 riders rode the route of James’ army from Coldstream to Branxton Hill.

The Reverend Margaret Sentamu of The Church of England and The Reverend David Taverner of The Church of Scotland shared a service of remembrance, attended by The Earl and Countess of Home and the Lord Lieutenant for Berwickshire.

Guest speaker Ian Jones.

The oration was given by Ian Jones and the Wail of Flodden was sung by Joyce Tinlin.

Joyce Tinlin sang the Wail of Flodden.

Visiting principals at Flodden.

Coldstreamer Chris Lyons lays a wreath at Flodden memorial.

Family picnic at Flodden