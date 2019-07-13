City Souters set out their stall in Selkirk

Members of Edinburgh and Lothian Souters’ Society at their stall at the farmers’ market in Selkirk Market Place on Saturday morning.

The society plays a big part in the town’s common riding each year, having presented every Royal Burgh Standard Bearer with a gold medallion for more than 100 years. It also provides the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer’s sash which is worn on Common Riding Day each.

The Edinburgh/Lothian Souters were assisted by members of the Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers putting up the stalls and taking them down on Saturday morning.

Society membership is open to anyone who works or lives in Edinburgh and the Lothians, and is interested in becoming part of the history of the mommon riding.

z Pictured, from left, are Jim Jackson (society president), Margo Craig, David Young, Brenda Haldane, Margaret Foggo, Ex-Standard Bearer Steven Squance, Arlene Craig, May Stark and Rob Robinson.