Cancer survivor Kenny Skips back to the hospital to say thank you

Top Selkirk fundraiser Kenny Houston has made a happy return to the Borders Cancer Centre at the Borders General Hospital.

Since being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013, the former police officer has been on a mission to repay the dedication and kindness of cancer centre staff by raising as much money as possible to support their work.

And his latest donation – a cheque for £11,306 – came from a highly successful dinner-dance and charity auction he organised at Selkirk’s Haining House in April.

April’s event was the second major fund-raiser organised by the Kenny ...in 2015 he staged a black tie dinner and auction in support of the cancer centre and the Katie McKerracher Trust – both organisations receiving cheques in excess of £10,000.

“The generosity of the people of Selkirk and the wider Borders just astounds me,” said Kenny, known locally as Skip. “Every time somebody looks to raise funds for anything, people are always prepared to put their hands in their pockets.

“The Borders Cancer Centre is vitally important to us here in the Borders.

“Without it, people would be having to travel through to Edinburgh or further afield for their treatments, so it’s imperative we give the centre all the support we possibly can.”

Rachel Johnson, colorectal clinical nurse specialist at the Borders Macmillan Centre, added: “This is a very significant and generous donation, and we’re absolutely delighted to receive Kenny’s cheque. It’s especially pleasing to see him looking so fit and well.

“This money will go towards things that will help the patients through their chemotherapy treatment, as well as supporting patients in a variety of ways and generally making things more comfortable for them. It’s a wonderful gesture and we’re all very grateful.”