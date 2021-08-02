Caerlee development up for award

Phase one of the Caerlee Mill housing development is up for an award.

Edinburgh based property developers, Whiteburn, says the team involved is thrilled to have made the final stages.

Managing director, Eve McCurrich said: “It’s great to be shortlisted in such a prestigious category in this year’s Scottish Home Awards.

“We’ve had phenomenal interest in the homes that we have built at Caerlee Mill, and I am delighted we are finally looking forward to our final homeowner moving in later this year.

"Our clients have all been very understanding of the disruption to our build programme by Covid-19 in the past 18 months, but are all excited to see our vision becoming a reality with a real sense of community by everyone living there.

“Being shortlisted as a finalist reflects many years of hard work by the team, and we couldn’t be prouder of being recognised in this way. We will be sharing this news with our homeowners at Caerlee Mill and we know they’ll be just as happy as we are.

"Together they have created a very special place to call home in Innerleithen.”

“We are looking forward to the final stage of the competition in early Autumn this year, and we wish

all shortlisted finalists the very best of luck in all categories.”

The two, three and four-bedroom houmes and cottage flats are designed to reflect the spirit of the former mill site, as well as the heritage of the village structure.